West Palm Beach leaders seek feedback on Clematis Street improvement plan

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - City leaders in West Palm Beach are seeking help from public on how they can improve Clematis Street.

RELATED: City leaders discuss Clematis St. renovations

Clematis Street is one of the most iconic streets in the city, serving as the sole business district when the city was first founded.

The street currently is as a place to both work and play, affectionately referred to by some as the “living room” of the buzzing downtown community.

City officials are seeking feedback on enhancements that may take place, including shade and tree canopy improvements, better lighting, café seating, paving, clearly marked pedestrian crossings and more.

Construction is planned for the months of May through October.

The decision about what will be constructed/renovated is expected Feb. 26.

To provide feedback on the ideas, the public can attend a meeting scheduled Monday from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at City Hall located at 401 Clematis St.