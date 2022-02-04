West Palm Beach is 'strong,' Mayor Keith James proclaims during State of the City address

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The mayor of West Palm Beach Keith James delivered the State of the City address Friday morning.

James reviewed his past year's success and shared his vision for the city, saying he is focused on creating a community of opportunity for all.

"The state of our city today is strong. Our economy is sound, and our state of mind is sturdy," James said.

James spoke on crime, housing and job opportunities, all of which he says is proving to be a record-breaking year for the city.

According to James, in 2021 crime rates dropped 16 percent, more than 1,300 new jobs were created and through their housing program, the city added more than 500 affordable housing units.

James highlighted the importance of job opportunities in West Palm Beach, with an emphasis on equal opportunities without discrimination.

"It was a time in our city's history when we did more for one another, cared for one another, pulled for one another more than ever before," James said. "That at that time in our city's history we chose to march together under that timeless banner that reads opportunity knocks."