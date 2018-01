WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - A historic site West Palm Beach is set to undergo a redevelopment.

City leaders say the general concept is to transform the Sunset Lounge into the epicenter of a new African-American cultural tourism destination.

In the 1940s and 1950s, the jazz venue drew well known artists such as Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong.

The city's community redevelopment agency says the redevelopment of the site will pay homage to the rich jazz and black history of the area.