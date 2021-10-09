West Palm Beach home struck by lightning

The rain packed a punch in several areas of Palm Beach County Saturday afternoon.

It caused some flooding in some area streets and the lightning delayed a few departure flights at Palm Beach International Airport between the 3’clock and 4 o’clock hours.

Meanwhile a home off Papaya Road in the Haverhill area was struck by lightning. Buddy Webb was sitting outside when it happened.

"I was sitting on the chair on the front port right there and it hit that wall. It sounded like it hit that wall like 5 times against the wall then all the way up and flew across the yard. I got up and I was stunned to see smoke coming out of there," said Webb. "I ran inside the house and went to the back room and smelled smoke. Told my mom to call 911."

No one was injured and there was no fire ignited by the strike.

Firefighters said if your home does get struck by lightning call 911 whether you detect a fire or not. That way they can do a full assessment of your home.