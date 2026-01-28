West Palm Beach family mourns 18-year-old killed months before graduation

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A West Palm Beach family is grieving the loss of an 18-year-old who was gunned down Monday afternoon, just months before he was set to graduate.

According to West Palm Beach police, Ri'chard Jackson was shot and killed along the 400 block of 16th Street, in what his family describes as being caught in the crossfire while in the wrong place at the wrong time.

"It's real hard right now, like I've been crying since Monday," said Chiquita Jackson, Ri'chard's aunt. "Just to know, to see him lay here, and then to see this, because he was a good guy. He did not deserve this."

A growing memorial marks the spot where Ri'chard died. The tribute is adorned with balloons, teddy bears, and notably a pair of his shoes that he had left at his grandmother's house, now tied together with caution tape from the scene.

"He was definitely a giver. Like, he loves his grandma, he loves his mom," Chiquita Jackson said.

The shooting happened less than a block away from his grandmother's house as Ri'chard was leaving.

"He just got caught up in the wrong place at the wrong time," Chiquita Jackson said.

What pains the family most is thinking about what Ri'chard was so close to accomplishing.

"He was so proud to be graduating soon," Chiquita Jackson said. "I had just told him, you know, I'm proud of you. You know, you made it so far. I'm gonna buy your cap and gown, like, I'm proud of you."

Now she'll never see him receive his diploma.

"That's something that we was pushing so hard for, that he earned. He's unable to walk now," she said. "It was just it was stolen from him."

No arrests have been made in the shooting. However, Chiquita Jackson said she remains hopeful because police told her a security camera was working and pointed directly at where Ri'chard was killed.

The family is trying to push through as they begin to grieve their loss and have set up a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses as they navigate this difficult time.

