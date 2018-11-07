West Palm Beach family claims Bear Lakes Middle School teacher hit their son

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - A family is outraged after they claim a middle school teacher struck their 14-year-old son.

The alleged incident took place at Bear Lakes Middle School in West Palm Beach. The Palm Beach County School District said they are looking into the matter.

"I just want my son to get better and I want them to show they do care about my son because so far, I haven't heard anything," said Alvin Mack Sr., the boy's father.

The family said Alvin Mack Jr. was on his way to class on Monday when he allegedly got into a verbal argument with a teacher in the hallway. The family said the man was not one of the boy's teachers.

"He said the teacher grabbed him by his shirt and that's when my nephew said he grabbed him back. A friend came in between them and he said the teacher swung around the friend and hit him," said Tyece Mack, Alvin's aunt. "That's nonsense."

Alvin's family said he was taken to the hospital by school staff. He is now at home recovering from what his family said is a small fracture near his eye socket.

"That type of punch, was a grown man punch," said Alvin Sr.

A Facebook post on the alleged incident has been shared nearly 500 times within hours on Tuesday afternoon. We are not identifying the teacher because the district has not yet confirmed he’s being investigated.

The family said they have filed a report with school district police.

"I'm an aunty with a loud mouth. We're going to get something done about this," said Tyece.

WPTV reached out a phone number associated with the teacher but our request for comment was declined. WPTV also requested a statement from the school district which could only say they are looking into the matter.