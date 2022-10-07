Watch Now
West Palm Beach double shooting sends 2 people to hospital

Victims in stable condition
Two men were taken to the hospital after a double shooting Friday afternoon in West Palm Beach, according to an official with the city's fire department.
Posted at 4:19 PM, Oct 07, 2022
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Two men were taken to the hospital after a double shooting Friday afternoon in West Palm Beach, according to an official with the city's fire department.

West Palm Beach Fire Department Battalion Chief Danny Collazo said the shooting occurred at about 3:45 p.m. near the intersection of 23rd Street and Tamarind Avenue.

Police investigate a double shooting at the intersection of 23rd Street and Tamarind Avenue on Oct. 7, 2022.

The victims were taken to St. Mary's Medical Center in stable condition.

The intersection was closed to traffic while police investigate.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

