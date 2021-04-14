West Palm Beach cracking down on illegal dumping with cameras

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The City of West Palm Beach is cracking down on illegal dumping.

The city says it will be keeping an eye on new cameras installed in neighborhoods hardest hit by illegal dumping.

The cameras are in the area of the Camelot parking lot, Douglass Avenue, 5th Street, 10th Street, 23rd Street, Spruce Avenue, and Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard.

There are plans to install more cameras.

Community members are encouraged to report any illegal dumping.

The City of West Palm Beach says tipsters could get $100 if the information leads to an arrest.

To report illegal dumping call the City’s Department of Public Works, day or night, at (561) 822-2075 or (561) 822- 2222.