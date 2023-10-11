West Palm Beach CRA accepting proposals for Styx Promenade properties

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The city of West Palm Beach Community Redevelopment Agency is accepting proposals for the purchase of the two remaining Styx Promenade properties and will be hosting an open house event.

The open house will be held Saturday, Oct. 21 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. behind the properties located at 634 7th St. in West Palm Beach.

Attendees will see a presentation that outlines the proposal process, followed by property tours, the city said in a release Wednesday. Current Styx business owners will also be in attendance, in addition to business resources.

The city said the CRA would prefer these properties be occupied by businesses that will serve or be compatible with the neighborhood, such as retail, personal services, health and wellness, restaurant or office uses, and the use must comply with city zoning regulations and code requirements.

The properties must be owner-occupied for a period of five years.

Proposals to purchase a property must be received by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2023. Proposals received after the deadline will not be considered, the city said.

Those interested in attending the open house should RSVP to the CRA at cra@wpb.org.

To learn more about the properties, timeline and how to prepare for the proposal, please visit www.wpb.org/styxproject or contact the CRA at cra@wpb.org.