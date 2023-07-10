West Palm Beach Commission votes to ban new medical marijuana dispensaries

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The West Palm Beach City Commission voted 3-2 on Monday to ban new medical marijuana dispensaries while allowing eight establishments to remain in business.

The vote was 2-2 with Mayor Keith James breaking the tie on the third and final reading of the ordinance.

West Palm Beach/YouTube West Palm Beach Commission votes against new medical marijuana dispensaries.

In June 2018, the commission approved medical marijuana dispensaries within city limits.

In 2020 Miracle Leaf celebrated a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the location on Clematis Street with James.

Four medical marijuana shops are in the Clematis Waterfront District with the other four elsewhere in the city.

A 500-foot distance requirement exists if a school is nearby, but if a pharmacy is within those 500 feet, there can legally be a dispensary.

Medical marijuana became legal in Florida in 2015 for those who have been examined by a doctor and issued a card after having been found to have a medically valid reason for using medical marijuana.

Organizers hope to have voters decide in a constitutional amendment in 2024 to allow for recreational use of marijuana.

During the meeting, commissioners said they expected the current dispensaries to sell recreational marijuana when it is legal.

Thirty-eight states, three territories and the District of Columbiaallow medical use of cannabis products.

Twenty-three states plus the District of Columbia have approved recreational use of marijuana.

