West Palm Beach CIO Paul Jones given 'last chance' warning after 3rd HR investigation in 4 years

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — West Palm Beach's Chief Information Officer Paul Jones has received a "last chance warning" following his third human resources investigation in four years, according to documents obtained by WPTV.

The letter comes after a human resources investigation, completed in February, found 38 employees within the city's IT department experienced incidents of mistreatment from Jones.

The investigation said almost every employee described the culture/environment at the department as a culture of fear that kept employees on edge, as well as unwelcome, tense and hostile.

"We have determined that your behavior towards employees, has on occasion, not met the standards of professionalism we expect of employees, especially senior managers," wrote City Administrator Faye Johnson and Assistant City Administrator Jose Luis Rodriguez in the August letter. "Also considering prior employee complaints, some of which have been substantiated and some which have not been substantiated, this communication also serves as a last chance warning…should it not be rectified and there be any future sustained recurrences of unacceptable behavior, further action including your immediate separation of employment with the city will be taken."

Records WPTV obtained from a public records request show the human resources investigation came after the union filed a class action grievance, asking the city to remove Jones from his position.

Kathleen Carr, a union representative for the Professional Managers and Supervisors Association, told WPTV their grievance is still in arbitration with the city — meaning the city could end up having to settle with the union using taxpayer resources beyond the current resources being used to fight the case.

She said they have received several complaints about Jones' behavior at the city and were disappointed the city reacted with a mandatory training from a paid consultant on "Team Building" in an email.

"[It was] received as a "white wash" by the City and an attempt at secondary victimization," Carr wrote. "Teams don't function with abusive leadership as you know."

Kat Joy, a city spokesperson, told WPTV the training was routine.

"Like many organizations, we routinely invest in training and professional development opportunities to support our employees and strengthen teamwork," wrote Joy in an email.

Jones has faced three different human resources investigations while being employed at the city of West Palm Beach. According to his LinkedIn page, he has worked at the city since 2019.

Each investigation started after various employees complained about the workplace environment.

Employees like Mary Pat Rhodes complained about Jones publicly humiliating employees, yelling and bullying in the workplace. She told WPTV reporter Ethan Stein that Jones "made every day horrible" and drove her to quit the city's IT department.

"If he could embarrass you or humiliate you, he would jump on it," Rhodes said. "It was so hard to get things done. It was such a hostile, toxic work environment, backstabbing. Nobody would trust anybody."

Rhodes filed the first complaint in July 2021 after documenting various issues within the office. According to records, the city’s HR department investigated "allegation of mistreatment towards the employees" and found those allegations were substantiated after talking with 14 employees.

"His behavior was described as confrontational and impulsive, and that he was seen yelling and/or slamming doors when frustrated or when he does not like the answer to his question," wrote Human Resources employee Sylvia Gregory. "Employees stated that he occasionally could not control his temper, was demeaning, and not willing to listen to others' point of view. Some employees indicated that he would have preconceived opinions of people without knowing what they do or who they are. This type of behavior was exhibited in front of employees at meetings either in person or virtual meetings."

Records also show Jones was investigated for mistreating employees based on race and gender, but a human resources employee found those claims not substantiated. According to the notice of findings, Jones was required to take courses to help better his communication and leadership skills, and employees noticed a positive change in his behavior.

But Jones would be investigated two more times for similar behavior issues as he ran the city’s IT department; three investigations were completed within four years.

"Whoever the last person was, I'm really sorry because I wish I had done something that it didn’t happen to them," Rhodes told Stein. "I thought about going to a lawyer. I thought about contacting the paper, and then I just thought sometimes you can't fight city hall."

Records show Diana Alvarez, another city employee, complained in December 2022 after an incident at work where Jones forced her into the space between her desk and his body.

"He held that position, breathing heavily close to my head and sarcastically dismissing what I had to say for about a minute," Alvarez wrote. "I have had many male supervisors and coworkers in the five years that I have worked for the city, and had never for even less than a minute felt my physical space being disrespected for the sole purpose of humiliation. I must mention, however, this is not the first time that Mr. Jones approached me in an aggressive, disrespectful manner. He has in the past stormed into my cubicle, early in the morning, when nobody is around, put his hand down forcefully on the desk, got in my face, and yelled over an unrelated work issue."

Alvarez wrote that she spoke up after she received emails and verbal warnings from her immediate supervisor about the quality of her work after the incident.

"This is the case of a man that holds a high and respected position, harassing a woman that holds a much lower position than him for the purpose not to build a more productive workforce of course, but to display power and force through humiliation, sadly. I will not be intimidated, and I will be responsible enough to speak up when I must," she wrote.

According to the notice of findings, dated December 2022, human resources could not substantiate any policy violations after interviewing three employees. However, the records said those employees described Jones' behavior as confrontational, impulsive and yelling when frustrated.

"The interviewed employees perceived Mr. Jones as having an intimidating demeanor that interrupts the workplace," wrote Kanisha Sims. "This type of behavior was allegedly exhibited in front of employees in the office and during a virtual meeting."

Jones declined to talk with WPTV on camera or answer questions, but he told us all the allegations made against him are false.

A spokesperson for the city of West Palm Beach said it does not comment on pending investigations or personnel issues.