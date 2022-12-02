West Palm Beach Arts Festival kicks off Saturday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A free festival celebrating art with over 60 artisans and vendors is coming to West Palm Beach this weekend.

The 6th Annual West Palm Beach Arts Festival will be held Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Artists began setting up their booths Friday afternoon at the Armory Art Center located at 811 Park Place.

The festival features unique holiday gifts for loved ones, in addition to live music, food and an interactive kids zone with arts and crafts for budding artists.

The Armory's galleries and current exhibitions will be on display and open to the public. Guests will also have the opportunity to view the creative process during artist demonstrations.

For more information about the festival, click here.