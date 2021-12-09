Wellington has new ordinance regulating golf carts

WELLINGTON, Fla. — Golf carts are a common form of transportation in the Village of Wellington. You'll typically see carts on the road, sidewalks to trails.

Jerry Smith said his golf cart is very useful.

"I like to get it out every 2 to 3 weeks," he said.

The village has had its issues with young drivers, not following rules. It got to a point where village leaders began drafting a new golf cart ordinance earlier this year. In September, a new golf cart ordinance passed.

With the new rules, drivers must be at least 14 years old, golf carts can’t be driven at night unless it has proper safety features, and drivers are not allowed on roads where the speed limit is more than 30 miles per hour.

During Wednesday night’s informational meeting held via webinar, residents had numerous questions and concerns.

"Do golf carts have to have seatbelts?" one resident asked.

Another asked about golf carts on pathways.

"We are still confused about having the cart registered and barring a plate. Do we need those things to use the multi-model pathways or not?" a resident asked.

"Low-speed vehicles are not allowed on the pathway so that does mean a licensed low-speed vehicle would not be allowed on the village pathways," Nicole Coates, with the Village of Wellington said.

Smith said the new regulations are smart if it makes things safer.

"It's not safe, it's not safe," he said.

The ordinance does not regulate golf cart use within gated communities or on private property. Enforcement of the new rules begins in late March.