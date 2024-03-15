Water main break forces closure of Tamarind Avenue near Kravis Center

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A stretch of roadway in downtown West Palm Beach is closed because of a massive water main break.

All northbound lanes of Tamarind Avenue are closed from Okeechobee Boulevard to Hibiscus Street, West Palm Beach police said Friday.

Matthew Kauerauf/WPTV A water main break floods the intersection of Tamarind Avenue and Okeechobee Boulevard in downtown West Palm Beach.

Police said water is flooding the roadway and the parking garage of the nearby Kravis Center for the Performing Arts.

A city representative told WPTV that a large pipe burst and needs to be repaired. As a result, that stretch of Tamarind will most likely be closed through next week.

This is a breaking news article and will be updated.