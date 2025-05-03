Walk the Talk event in West Palm Beach aims to put an end to stigmas around epilepsy

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Roughly 160 people gathered this morning in West Palm Beach for the Walk the Talk event to raise awareness and funds for epilepsy, working to put an end to stigmas surrounding the condition. The event featured WPTV Investigative Reporter Dave Bohman, who emceed the walk and joined participants in the nearly mile-and-a-half route.

Karen Egozi, president and CEO of Epilepsy Alliance Florida, emphasized the importance of the event and its personal significance to her.

"A friend of mine had a son who died of epilepsy, and through him, I got to this organization," Egozi said. "We also do a lot of education in the community to go out and train people about seizure first aid. How do you react to a seizure? What should you do? When do you call 911?"

These are crucial teachings that could save the life of someone actively suffering from a seizure.

"Many times, epilepsy is caused by traumatic brain injury, and so we teach them to wear helmets when bike riding," Egozi said. "We go in and train employers and first responders."

Today's walk set a record for both participation and fundraising, with at least $40,000 received in donations for those living with epilepsy in Palm Beach County.