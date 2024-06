WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A suspect was detained after handing a Walgreens clerk a note indicating he had a bomb, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

This happened at a Walgreens at 963 S. Military Trail, at the corner of Summit Blvd. and Military Trail, on Wednesday afternoon.

The Walgreens was evacuated and law enforcement is making sure the area is safe.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said it is not sending the bomb squad at this time, as no device has been detected.