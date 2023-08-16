1 killed, another critical after shooting at Village Boulevard apartment complex

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — One person was killed and another was in critical condition after a shooting at a West Palm Beach apartment complex, police said.

The shooting occurred Wednesday at the Vue at 1400 apartments on Village Boulevard.

A resident who spoke to WPTV said he heard multiple gunshots and then saw a body on the ground.

"Thunder, a lot of thunder," he said, describing what he heard. "Different kinds of thunder at once, but it wasn't thunder though."

A West Palm Beach police spokesman later confirmed that it was a fatal shooting but did not provide any additional information.