Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion C Palm Beach CountyWest Palm Beach

Actions

1 killed, another critical after shooting at Village Boulevard apartment complex

Resident says he heard gunshots, then saw body on ground
Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex in West Palm Beach.
Village Boulevard shooting in West Palm Beach, Aug. 16, 2023
Posted at 5:28 PM, Aug 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-16 18:22:12-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — One person was killed and another was in critical condition after a shooting at a West Palm Beach apartment complex, police said.

The shooting occurred Wednesday at the Vue at 1400 apartments on Village Boulevard.

A resident who spoke to WPTV said he heard multiple gunshots and then saw a body on the ground.

"Thunder, a lot of thunder," he said, describing what he heard. "Different kinds of thunder at once, but it wasn't thunder though."

A West Palm Beach police spokesman later confirmed that it was a fatal shooting but did not provide any additional information.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stream Your WPTV Local News

WATCH FREE! 24/7