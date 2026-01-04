Venezuelans in Palm Beach County ‘hopeful’ after capture of President Nicolás Maduro

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Members of the Venezuelan community in Palm Beach County are reacting to news that Nicolás Maduro has been arrested following what U.S. officials described as a coordinated strike in Caracas.

Maduro, who has led Venezuela since 2013, was captured early Saturday morning. For many Venezuelans living in South Florida, the announcement brought strong emotions.

“We’re very happy because this is the first step like getting closer to freedom. We were waiting for this for such a long time,” said Ana Perez-Prince, a West Palm Beach resident.

Similar feelings were echoed by others in the local Venezuelan community who have long opposed Maduro’s leadership.

Victor Verdecia, president of the advocacy group Venezolanos Unidos Donde Sea, said the moment represents a turning point.

“Definitely it’s a big change,” Verdecia said. “It’s like a restart all over again for the whole in the country and this is a big opportunity for everyone.”

Maduro and his wife arrived in New York City on Saturday evening, where he is expected to be tried on long-standing drug-related charges.

During a news conference at Mar-a-Lago, President Donald Trump announced that the U.S. would “run the country” until what he described as a “proper and judicious transition” takes place.

That statement prompted mixed reactions within the Venezuelan community.

“I’m agreeing with that because for sure he’s trying to help the economy in Venezuela grow with the right people in the power,” Verdecia said.

Perez-Prince said the announcement caught her off guard.

“It took me by surprise,” she said. “We appreciate all the help from the United States because obviously we were not able to do it. We know that it’s going to be a transition, but we already have a legitimate president.”

Perez-Prince was referring to Venezuela’s 2024 presidential election, in which Maduro did not win a majority of the vote, but refused to step down.

Nevertheless, members of the Venezuelan community are celebrating, looking ahead to a day when they can reunite with loved ones in a free country.

“We are very hopeful,” Perez-Prince added. “That’s what we want to feel, the freedom that we can come and go and visit our family.”

