Vehicle struck by Tri-Rail train in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The West Palm Beach Police Department (WPBPD) is investigating an incident involving a Tri-Rail train Monday night in Lake Clark Shores.

According to police, a Tri-Rail train was going northbound at around 7:56 p.m. when it struck a vehicle at the 1100 block of Forest Hill Boulevard, just west of I-95.

Police say the vehicle was stopped on the tracks when it was struck, and the gate arms were down at the time of impact.

WPBPD confirmed there was an occupant inside the vehicle at the time of the incident, but their condition is unknown. Traffic Homicide Detectives are on the scene conducting an active investigation.