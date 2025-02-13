Watch Now
Vehicle of missing West Palm Beach woman found in canal

Denise Cosme, 31, was reported missing to the West Palm Beach Police Department over the weekend.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The vehicle of a West Palm Beach woman missing since Feb. 9 was found in a canal, police say.

Denise Cosme, 31, was reported missing to the West Palm Beach Police Department (WPBPD) over the weekend. She had been out with friends Saturday evening and returned home early Sunday morning.

On Wednesday, Cosme's neighbor told investigators about tire tracks leading to a canal near Cosme's apartment at the 2400 block of 24th Way.

The vehicle matched the description of Cosme's vehicle.

Traffic homicide investigators are on scene, it is not yet determined if the vehicle is occupied.

This is a developing story, stay with WPTV for updates.

