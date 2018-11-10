Unidentified man fatally shot overnight in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Police are investigating a homicide that occurred early Saturday morning in West Palm Beach.

An unidentified adult male victim was transported to St. Mary's Medical Center at 3:30 a.m. by an individual.

The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital. His injuries were apparently caused by a gunshot wound.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact West Palm Beach Police Department, Detective Robbins at 561-822-1726.

If you'd like to be eligible for cash reward, contact Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS. Tipsters can remain anonymous.