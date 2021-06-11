U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel touts President Biden's American Jobs Plan

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel, D-West Palm Beach, hosted a news conference Friday to address concerns about America's aging population and the rising demand for caregivers.

She touted President Joe Biden's American Jobs Plan, which includes a proposal to inject $400 billion to support the caregiving industry and the high cost for health services.

Frankel claims the investment would also improve wages for certified nursing assistants.

"How do you make it more affordable for people, and then pay people the wages that they deserve so they can live? The answer is very simple: government has to step in,” said Frankel.

To pay for it, Biden wants to increase the corporate tax rate from 21 to 28 percent.