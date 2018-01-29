U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel leaves for D.C., announces State of the Union guest Laura Germino

U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel left for Washington, D.C., on Monday to attend the State of the Union address. Prior to her flight, Frankel introduced her invited guest Laura Germino.

Germino helped established the Fair Food program in Florida. It is recognized nationally for basically eliminating sexual harassment for farm workers.

Germino said prior to the program began, harassment was more prevalent in the agricultural industry than in an office setting.

"The studies have shown that prior to the Fair Food program, and outside the Fair Food program, 80 percent of farm worker women reported sexual harassment,” Germino said.

Frankel, a Democrat from West Palm Beach, has been critical of the President Trump and his polices since he took office. She and more than 150 Democrats recently signed a letter demanding the House Oversight Committee investigate past claims about the president.

“This message is much bigger than the president. There is sexual harassment and abuse in every industry. It knows no party, and it really knows no type of work,” Frankel said.

Frankel and Germino plan on wearing black to the State of the Union to show their support for the "Me Too" movement.