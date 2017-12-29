Trump invites Coast Guard to golf near West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - President Trump invited members of the United States Coast Guard to play golf with him Friday at his golf course near West Palm Beach.

About 60 U.S. Coast Guard members gathered with the President at Trump International Golf Course for a photo opportunity around 12:45 p.m. near the 17th hole.

"Enjoy the course. I think all of you were watching my shot," President Trump said Friday.

Many of the service members were from the Coast Guard Station Lake Worth Inlet, according to reports.

"I just wanted to thank you...The job you did in Florida, and especially the job you did in Texas," Trump said.