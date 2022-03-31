Watch
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion C Palm Beach CountyWest Palm Beach

Actions

Trio steals Rolex from Kay Jewelers at Palm Beach Outlets, police say

The watch is worth $16,000
Trio steals Rolex from Kay Jewelers 03262022
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
West Palm Beach Police Department
Police say three women stole a $16,000 Rolex from Kay Jewelers at the Palm Beach Outlets.
Trio steals Rolex from Kay Jewelers 03262022
Posted at 1:30 PM, Mar 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-31 13:30:01-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — West Palm Beach Police are seeking to identify three women who, authorities say, stole a $16,000 Rolex from a jewelry store.

The theft happened on March 26 just after 7 p.m. at the Kay Jewelers on the 1700 block of Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard at the Palm Beach Outlets.

Surveillance video shows the women wearing masks as they enter the store. Investigators said the woman holding a small, long-haired Yorkie had a sales associate show her a men's ROLEX, when one of her accomplices snagged the timepiece and left the store.

Woman holding Yorkie at Kay Jewelers 03262022.jpg
Woman holding a small, long-haired Yorkie and accomplices.

Anyone who can identify the women, or the dog's owner, is urged to call West Palm Beach Police at 561-822-1900 or Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS (8477) and mention case number 4272.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV Treasure Coast News Saturdays 7:00 PM' 480x360

WPTV Treasure Coast News