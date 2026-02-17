Trader Joe’s fans, rejoice! A new location is officially coming to South Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Those in West Palm Beach looking to pick up Trader Joe's favorites like mandarin orange chicken or chili & lime tortilla chips won’t have to travel as far once the grocery chain’s newest South Florida location opens.

The popular grocer’s new store will be located at 8111 S. Dixie Highway in West Palm Beach, according to the company’s website.

WPTV previously reported in August that Trader Joe’s was coming to West Palm Beach, but at the time, the company would not confirm the exact location. The grocer also did not deny plans to move into the new development, which will include retail space, a grocery store and an eight-story apartment building with approximately 350 units.

"We’re happy to be part of your community, and proud to offer you unique products and an exceptional shopping experience, every day," the store has written on their website for the West Palm location.

An opening timeline has not yet been announced.

The West Palm Beach Trader Joe's will become the fifth store in Palm Beach County, according to a list of the company's locations. Those other store locations are in Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Palm Beach Gardens and Wellington.