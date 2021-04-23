Tractor-trailer rollover causes delays on I-95 in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — An overturned tractor-trailer is causing delays in the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 in West Palm Beach on Friday morning.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the wreck is near the Okeechobee Boulevard exit.

All northbound lanes are blocked, and traffic getting by on the left shoulder, according to FHP.

Exclusive video from WPTV Chopper 5 showed the tractor-trailer on its side in the center of the highway.

FHP said there are injuries in this rollover.

No other details have been released.