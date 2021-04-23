Watch
Tractor-trailer rollover causes delays on I-95 in West Palm Beach

FHP: Wreck near Okeechobee Boulevard exit blocking several lanes
An overturned tractor-trailer is causing delays in the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 in West Palm Beach on Friday morning.
Posted at 9:49 AM, Apr 23, 2021
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — An overturned tractor-trailer is causing delays in the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 in West Palm Beach on Friday morning.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the wreck is near the Okeechobee Boulevard exit.

All northbound lanes are blocked, and traffic getting by on the left shoulder, according to FHP.

Exclusive video from WPTV Chopper 5 showed the tractor-trailer on its side in the center of the highway.

WATCH CHOPPER 5 VIDEO:

Tractor-trailer rollover causes delays in I-95 in West Palm Beach

FHP said there are injuries in this rollover.

No other details have been released.

