Thousands celebrate July Fourth in downtown West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Fireworks illuminate the skies Sunday night for this year's Fourth on Flagler on the West Palm Beach waterfront.

Thousands of people came out with their lawn chairs and decked out with their red, white and blue at Flagler Park to celebrate Independence Day.

Fourth on Flagler returned on the West Palm Beach waterfront after the event was canceled last year due to the pandemic. There was good food, live music and much entertainment for people to enjoy.

"I don't have a word to describe what I am feeling right now. But the Fourth of July is my most favorite holiday. And I am just like, 'Ahhh.' I have been here for like two hours. I am waiting and anticipating because I am so excited," Clyde Sauer said.

The city's fire department raised the American flag as people walked up and down Flagler Drive.

"We decided to get in the car and take a ride, and this is what we came across and watched the fireworks," John Stosick said.

This year's event had a couple of main stages that were spread apart in efforts to avoid people grouping together.

"Oh, it's wonderful, although it is a little bit hot. But it is nice to be out and about without the mask on," Taurice Penn said.

The Bernals came all the way from Houston, Texas, to visit their son and said they've enjoyed the festivities all day.

"I think I want to do it every year. You know, I want to come every year now," Cynthia Bernal said.

"This is where families make memories right? Like, all of my pictures that I have growing up, Fourth of July is in there every single year," said Mary Pinak, community events manager for West Palm Beach. "So it's really important to us that families come out here have a great time. But also, make that memory special this year.”

