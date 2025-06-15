This Machine Will Tell You What's Wrong with Your Face: New men’s only spa opening in West Palm

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — As Men's Only Medical opens the doors to its new wellness destination in West Palm Beach this month, they are bringing an innovative tool to the forefront of facial care—the VISIA Skin Analysis machine. This advanced skin analysis technology is set to revolutionize how men understand and approach their skincare needs.

What Is the VISIA Skin Analysis?

Utilizing state-of-the-art multi-spectral imaging, it provides an in-depth assessment of the skin's condition by analyzing various factors such as texture, pigmentation, and overall health. The machine can uncover hidden concerns that might go unnoticed by the naked eye.

How Does It Work?

Using a combination of visible and ultraviolet light, the VISIA captures multiple images of your face, allowing skincare professionals to pinpoint issues like sun damage, fine lines, enlarged pores, and uneven tone.

With this technology, men can:



Identify Problem Areas: Learn about existing conditions such as acne, rosacea, or hyperpigmentation.

Track Changes Over Time: The VISIA allows for ongoing assessments, helping to monitor the effectiveness of treatments.

Receive Tailored Treatments: Armed with data, experts can recommend customized procedures to achieve optimal skin health.

The Grand Opening Celebration

Men's Only Medical invites you to experience the future of men's wellness at its grand opening on June 18 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Guests will have the opportunity to enter a raffle for laser and IV treatments and other prizes.

During the Grand Opening Celebration, 20% of the day's sales will go toward Impact 100 Men of Palm Beach County.

