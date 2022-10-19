The Palm Beaches Spatober focuses on self-care and wellness

The Palm Beaches wants you to spend October doing some self-care, especially if you are having all the feels of stress from inflation, gas prices, and/or political conversations.

“October is the perfect time we all know the importance of mental health and self-care. So it's a great time to relax and unwind before the holidays with tons of great offerings for SpaTober,” said Erika Constantine who is the associate vice president of marketing at The Palm Beaches.

PGA National Resort and Spa recently went under a $100 million renovation and is eager to greet guest back for SpaTober.

“The spa, first of course was closed with the COVID pandemic and then we've gone under this renovation for a full years so we're just blessed to be able to get some of our team members back. Certainly, you know, it makes a huge impact on our community to have us reopen contribute to the economy but also to our employees who rely on us,” said Brian Douglas who is the Director of Spa at PGA National Resort.

Spatober is a month of wellness offering everything from massages to yoga, and at every price point from bougie to free.

