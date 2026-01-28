WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Dropping temperatures across Palm Beach County are creating dangerous conditions for the area's homeless population, with local shelters scrambling to collect enough warm clothing and supplies to meet overwhelming demand.

WATCH BELOW:

The Lord's Place in need of winter supplies to help people without shelter

The Lord's Place, a West Palm Beach organization serving the homeless community, helped more than 1,000 people last year and is now working around the clock to gather winter essentials. However, they've only collected enough supplies to help about 5% of their clients currently living on the streets.

"These sweaters alone, this bag maybe has 25 sweaters in there. I can pass them out right now in our engagement center just with the clients that are in our building right now. That's not enough for them, let alone our clients that are out on the streets," said Britni Harpster, street outreach and engagement director for The Lord's Place.

The organization desperately needs donations of hats, blankets, jackets and pants in all sizes to help people stay warm during the cold weather.

Harpster said the need for housing has grown dramatically due to rising housing costs and limited availability in Palm Beach County.

"Right now with the cold snap, our clients are out here unsheltered with barely anything. They walk around very light, so they might have one bag with a little tiny blanket or maybe a long sleeve jacket, but for the most part these clients are out bare in this weather," Harpster said.

"They're extremely frozen. They're out in these elements and they're cold and they're already at the bottom of their depression, their trauma, their homelessness. So anything we can provide them, they're extremely grateful," she said.

The scale of the need is staggering, according to Harpster.

"A bag of sweaters, yes it's good, I need them by the pallet to be able to get them out to our clients on the street," Harpster said. "This bag maybe has 25 sweaters in there. I could pass them all out right now in our engagement center, just with the clients that are in our building right now. That's not even enough for them, let alone our clients that are out on the streets that we go to regularly, daily."

During a recent visit to The Lord's Place, numerous clients could be seen taking shelter inside, resting with warm blankets while staff members provided care and meals.

Those wanting to donate winter supplies can drop them off at The Lord's Place on Australian Avenue in West Palm Beach.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.