WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Urban League of Palm Beach County hosting its annual youth focused event-- The 14th Annual Youth Empowerment Luncheon.

Our Tania Rogers was the mistress of ceremonies, joined by teens mentored by the league who also helped emcee the luncheon.

The event theme "Innovators of Tomorrow-- Empowering youth through STEAM-- Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math.

Local 8th grader Christian Smith introduced the keynote speaker-- Mike Burke- Superintendent for the Palm Beach County School District.

The Royal Palm High School Groove Machine directed by Benjamin Eubanks performed the musical entertainment.

U.S. Congresswomen Lois Frankel and Sheila Cherfilus McCormick were also in attendance.