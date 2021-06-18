Watch
Teen shot in mouth in West Palm Beach

15-year-old went to a residence, taken to hospital, police say
West Palm Beach Police Department
Posted at 6:59 PM, Jun 18, 2021
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A 15-year-old person was shot in the mouth in West Palm Beach, police said Friday night.

The department responded to a ShotSpotter notification around 6 p.m. in the 900 block of 5th Street.

Upon arrival, officers were advised that a teen had been shot.

The victim had gone to a residence in the 1200 block of 7th Street and was taken to a local hospital where he was listed in stable condition, according to Assistant Police Chief Tameca West.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

