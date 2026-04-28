Taco Bell employee arrested after soda fountain dispute leads to gunfire

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A 20-year-old was arrested Monday and faces three counts of aggravated assault with a firearm after a shooting that occurred inside a Taco Bell on 45th Street in West Palm Beach.

According to the arrest report, the confrontation began before noon on Monday when three customers entered the Taco Bell. Two of them approached the counter and asked D'Mari Patterson, an employee, for water.

The interaction quickly turned confrontational when Patterson noticed the customers filling their water cups with soda from the fountain machine, according to the police report.

A verbal argument erupted, with Patterson repeatedly shouting "Do something!" at the customers, the affidavit states. Another employee inside the restaurant told police he then heard the sound of a firearm being racked.

Patterson fired one shot, striking one of the victims. As the three customers fled toward the exit, Patterson pursued them and fired a second round. The bullet narrowly missed another victim but shattered a restaurant window.

WPTV Investigators on the scene at Taco Bell off 45th Street in West Palm Beach on April 27, 2026.

All three victims drove themselves to JFK North Medical Center, where they were treated for minor injuries. They later provided sworn statements to police detailing the incident.

Patterson called 911 after the shooting, telling dispatchers that a "customer jumped behind the register" and that he had "pulled his weapon out and shot." He told police he placed the gun in the management office before officers arrived.

The investigation included a review of surveillance video from inside the restaurant, cellphone footage with audio recorded by a witness and statements from two cooperating witnesses who were inside the Taco Bell during the incident.

West Palm Beach 'I was screaming': Witness recounts shooting at West Palm Beach Taco Bell Ethan Stein

Patterson is being held without bond and is scheduled to make his first appearance in court Tuesday morning.