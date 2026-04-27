1 injured in shooting at West Palm Beach Taco Bell

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — One person has been injured after a shooting inside the Taco Bell off 45th Street in West Palm Beach.

According to police, the shooting occurred at a business near the 4300 block of 45h Street at around noon. It was determined that an altercation had happened inside the business, resulting in a person pulling out a gun and firing shots.

A victim was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, and police took an individual into custody for questioning.

WPTV crews on scene see crime tape surrounding the Taco Bell at 4385 45th Street.

This is an ongoing investigation.