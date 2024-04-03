Human remains of infant found at Solid Waste Authority facility in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Human remains of an infant have been discovered at a Solid Waste Authority facility in West Palm Beach, police said Wednesday.

West Palm Beach police spokesman Mike Jachles said a worker discovered the human remains just before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

"Detectives believe these were human remains of an infant," Jachles said during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.

Jachles said detectives have been "pouring through mounds of garbage with rakes, with tools and by hand, looking for additional remains."

"As of midnight, no other remains were recovered other than the remains the workers had located," Jachles said.

He said the remains were found on the tipping floor, where the garbage trucks dump their loads.

"The load was apparently cleared away and the body parts that were found by that worker remained on the floor," Jachles said.

He said detectives are working to identify the remains and the medical examiner's office will try to determine the infant's cause of death.

"We're not jumping to any conclusions," Jachles said.

A spokeswoman for the SWA had no comment on the investigation.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.