Suspect accused of fatally shooting man who failed to pay prostitute for sex

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A 25-year-old man has been arrested after he shot and killed another man who failed to pay a prostitute for sexual favors, police said.

Ainsley Gayle Jr. was arrested Friday after being questioned by detectives at West Palm Beach Police headquarters.

The 39-year-old victim was found shot to death on a sidewalk in the 1300 block of Eighth Street on the morning of April 13, West Palm Beach police spokesman Mike Jachles said.

A witness told police she had solicited the victim for sex earlier in the morning, but after he failed to pay her, she drove to Riviera Beach to pick up Gayle and another man, whose name is being withheld by detectives, Jachles said.

Both men then got out of the car and confronted the victim before Gayle fatally shot him, Jachles said.

The shooting was captured on surveillance video, Jachles said.

Gayle, who denied any involvement in the shooting, faces a charge of first-degree murder and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.