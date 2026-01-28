WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Celebrating its 35th anniversary, the Susan G. Komen "More Than Pink" walk is taking place in downtown West Palm Beach this Saturday.

What was formerly known as the Race for the Cure, the "More Than Pink" walk now brings thousands of survivors and supporters together to gather against breast cancer.

WATCH:

Susan G. Komen 'More Than Pink Walk' marks 35 years of breast cancer awareness

Jessica was 14 when she started volunteering at Race for a Cure, and was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2019. Now, years later, she walks the event with her family.

"Just to be surrounded at the Meyer Amphitheater with the Sea of Pink, as a volunteer, you look at it from the outside in and you're just in awe of these men and women who have so much strength, so much courage, and then to be one of them and look around and link arms and join hands, it's just incredibly powerful."

For many participants, the sense of community is unmatched, reminding survivors that they're not alone.

"You think that you're in it alone until you look around and realize that you're not, and the walk is a sea of pink," said Jamie Beale-Howe, whose mother is a 3-time breast cancer survivor. "It's a sea of strength, a sea of survivors, a sea of family. You know, we think of ourselves going through it, but we also have to extend that to our loved ones who are going through their own."

