Support group for restaurant workers struggling with sobriety comes to West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A national support group for people in the hospitality industry struggling with addiction has launched a West Palm Beach chapter September.

Ben’s Friends held its first meeting Monday morning at Palm Beach Meats. The chapter is led by Jennifer Brock, Emerson Frisbie, and Eric San Pedro—longtime members of the food and beverage industry that have found sobriety in recent years.

“I know from my own experience within recovery that having a community you can relate to, that speaks the same language, is really crucial for maintaining sobriety,” said San Pedro, the owner of Palm Beach Meats. “So, when they approached me about this concept, it was sort of a no-brainer.”

Meetings will be held every Monday at Palm Beach Meats from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Ben’s Friends was founded in 2016 by Charleston, SC-based restaurateurs Steve Palmer and Mickey Bakst in honor of Ben Murray, a chef and colleague who took his own life after struggling with alcoholism.

To learn more about the organization and meeting details, click here.