Stay-at-home mom teaches kids without a traditional classroom

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. - Melanie Cisneros-Torres makes learning fun for her students.

"And then I use my mic and bring it up to the screen."

She's not in a classroom, but in her home teaching kids in China how to speak English. She works for VIPKid.

She says she has the best of both worlds teaching and a stay-at-home mom. When it's 6 p.m. in China, Melanie is starting her day teaching on her laptop.

"It's been a blessing for me and my family. So when I'm done, I just come out of my door and my kids are there and I don't have to go anywhere. I don't have to commute anywhere."

According to Career Source Palm Beach County, Melanie is not alone. There's a growing trend of people looking for jobs working from home on their computer.

Julia Dattolo is Vice President of Business Services at the company.

"In the last 10 years, teleworking has exploded. So with the decrease in the unemployment rate, we've seen an increase in people being creative and finding jobs through their computers, their telephones at home, stay-at-home." Melanie loves the flexible hours. "It doesn't feel like a job, I'm still with my family," said Dattolo.