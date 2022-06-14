Watch
Forest Hill Boulevard in West Palm Beach reopens after train stalls on tracks

2-mile-long CSX train with 'brake malfunction' stops on tracks, police say
Crews work on train tracks on Forest Hill Boulevard, just west of Interstate 95, on June 14, 2022.jpg
WPTV
Crews work on train tracks on Forest Hill Boulevard, just west of Interstate 95, on June 14, 2022.
Crews work on train tracks on Forest Hill Boulevard, just west of Interstate 95, on June 14, 2022.jpg
Posted at 10:58 AM, Jun 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-14 12:00:09-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Forest Hill Boulevard in West Palm Beach has reopened after a two-mile-long freight train with a brake problem was stopped on the tracks Tuesday, police said.

The West Palm Beach Police Department tweeted around 10:30 a.m. that the CSX train crossing on Forest Hill Boulevard, just west of Interstate 95, was closed.

A freight train was "stopped on the tracks with a brake malfunction," police said.

The train eventually got on its way and the road reopened before 12 p.m.

A police department spokesman said no one was hurt in the incident.

