Forest Hill Boulevard in West Palm Beach reopens after train stalls on tracks

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Forest Hill Boulevard in West Palm Beach has reopened after a two-mile-long freight train with a brake problem was stopped on the tracks Tuesday, police said.

The West Palm Beach Police Department tweeted around 10:30 a.m. that the CSX train crossing on Forest Hill Boulevard, just west of Interstate 95, was closed.

A freight train was "stopped on the tracks with a brake malfunction," police said.

The train eventually got on its way and the road reopened before 12 p.m.

A police department spokesman said no one was hurt in the incident.