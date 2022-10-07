Specialized wine bottles honor WWII vets' legacies

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — There are more than 1.4 million veterans here in Florida.

Showing respect to our oldest vets locally is a big mission of Honor Flight South Florida.

They fly vets to war monuments in Washington D.C. for free and a new mission to help fund that comes through bottles of wine featuring world war two veterans on the label.

WPTV Newschannel 5 spoke with the families of the veterans on the bottles of Cabernet Sauvignon made by Caymus Vineyards in California.

Belle Syphax’s husband, Julian Syphax, is on the label.

From her West Palm Beach home, she says Julian would be proud.

“He would say, oh my god, finally. This day is coming,” said Belle Syphax.

Julian's story goes well beyond the label on the bottle.

It's just a snapshot of his World War two service.

One of three black men on his ship in World War Two, Syphax battled the enemy and what he described as racism onboard.

The more honor flight and this wine label project moved forward, the more his family heard Julian's story before he recently passed away.

Daughter Gail Syphax said, “When he talked about and shared his experiences, we were shocked. However, it helped me understand the man that was my father.”

100% of these wine bottle sales help the Honor Flight fly veterans to the Washington D.C. war monuments.

It’s something the organization says gives the veterans their due respect

Ryan Paton of Honor Flight South Florida said, “To be able to take them to their memorials but also give them a welcome home they never got is almost like rewriting history.”

Syphax's family remembers that moment they traveled to D.C.

Belle Syphax said, “We were welcome with open arms and it was such an amazing thing, that in the last five, six years of his life that he was able to experience some really, really wonderful things.”

Also on this label, Jeffery Palmer, who served for Great Britain on a mine sweeper in World War Two.

Palmer’s nephew, Richard Eagles, lives in Palm Beach County now and said, “These men, not just my uncle, were ordinary men who did extraordinary things.”

To help this Honor Flight cause, you can only get these wine bottles at Honor Flight raffles and auctions.

To find out when those are happening, visit https://www.honorflightsefl.org/.