South Florida Science Center and Aquarium offers spring break camps

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The South Florida Science Center and Aquarium is gearing up for spring break, utilizing a large and interactive outdoor space. Employees are focusing on safety, science, and making sure that they are here to serve the community.

Sean Duhany, a 10-year-old student, tried his hand at mining for treasures at a gem panning station.

“Experiment, have fun with friends, and stuff like that,” he said.

The Center’s spring break offerings are for kids aged 7-12. This year, it includes a week-long STEM series, which still has scholarships available. There are also single day camps for $50/day.

Melinda Grenz, the director of marketing for the South Florida Science Center and Aquarium, said they plan to use the new outdoor ampitheater for experiments, partner the kids up into small groups, and have campers eat outside.

“Every single lab that they do, every piece of equipment that they touch, any exhibit that gets interacted with by the campers, is thoroughly sanitized and cleaned multiple times throughout the hour,” she said.

They’re taking COVID-19 safety protocols serious, recently earning a GBAC certification, for global cleanliness. Employees also plan to incorporate the science of the pandemic into lessons.

“It’s not just, ‘Oh, you gotta wear your mask.’ We make it fun here, turn it into a game,” said Grenz. “We teach the science behind it, so the kids really understand it.”

They’re hopeful to help kids during this difficult time.

“I think it’s really cool,” said Duhany. “I also think it’s really cool in this horrible time.”

Not to mention, providing a service to parents.

“A lot of our campers are children of first responders and front line workers, essential workers,” said Grenz. “We are very proud to put in those blood, sweat and tears to make sure we can be a safe place for those really important people in our community to drop their children off.”

The South Florida Science Center and Aquarium plans to offer seven weeks of summer camp as well.

For more information, click here.