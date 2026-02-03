South Florida launches ‘Ambition Accelerated’ campaign to attract major companies from other states

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — South Florida is positioning itself as the premier destination for business growth as billionaires and industry leaders launch a nationwide campaign called "Ambition Accelerated" to attract major companies from states like California and New York.

The campaign was unveiled at an inaugural financial conference at CityPlace, featuring prominent figures including the COO of BlackRock and billionaire Stephen Ross. The event highlighted the benefits of relocating large companies to Southeast Florida.

Ross told the crowd that this area of the country is "on fire for growth." He cited Florida's lack of red tape compared to other regions, no state income tax, and the incredible lifestyle as factors driving significant change.

However, with rapid growth comes concerns about affordability and infrastructure. WPTV’s Michael Hoffman spoke with Eric Silagy, vice chairman of Related Ross, about what this development means for current residents, already concerned with being priced out of paradise.

"Look, growth is wonderful, but it comes with challenges, and it requires active management," Silagy said. "We all have to be involved in finding ways that everybody can benefit from growth, from jobs and the opportunity to provide the next generation with more opportunities than what we've even had today."

Mike Simas, president and CEO of the Florida Council of 100, emphasized the importance of combining private and public resources to address growth challenges.

"When you think about transit, infrastructure, housing, water, a big issue that we think about at the council, it's the gold of the next generation. And then resiliency after storms," Simas said. "Getting all of that right matters to people. When you aggregate resources like we've got in the private sector, you can only multiply the value."

This conference marks the beginning of ongoing conversations about South Florida's business expansion. More events are planned as the region continues to attract major companies and investment.