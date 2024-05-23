Shots fired in West Palm Beach apartment complex, 4 detained

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — West Palm Beach police are investigating a shooting that happened in an apartment complex Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened at Parc500 Apartment Complex in the 500 block of North Congress Avenue, just before noon.

Police said several rounds were fired and a car and nearby building were struck. No one was shot and no injuries were reported.

"Some of the neighbors actually saw some people running with guns," West Palm Beach police spokesman Mike Jachles said. "Witnesses said there were several people engaged in this activity who ran inside an apartment. We were able to determine what apartment that was."

According to police, four people were detained and the investigation is ongoing.

"This is certainly a dangerous practice and we will likely be having arrests culminating from this incident," Jachles said.

Police said there is no active threat to the public.