Shots fired in downtown West Palm Beach early Sunday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Police say several shots were fired from a moving vehicle in downtown West Palm Beach early Sunday.

According to police, two vehicles were blocking moving travel lanes on Olive Avenue at Clematis Street.

Several people were congregated outside of the vehicles and foot patrol uniformed officers approached the vehicles and signaled them to move.

Police say several people entered the vehicles and drove north on Olive Avenue. At that time, one of the vehicle's occupants unlawfully discharged several rounds from a handgun, upward into the air.

No one was targeted and no one was injured. Police have not released any surveillance video or suspect vehicle descriptions.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS.