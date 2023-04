WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — West Palm Beach police responded to reports of shots fired near a Walmart on 45th Street arond 2:15 p.m. Saturday.

Spokesman Mike Jachles told WPTV on an inquiry that the initial information is that no one was shot.

Danielle Seat/WPTV Scene at Walmart on 24th Street in West Palm Beach.



Entrances to Walmart are blocked by police.

WPTV has a crew on the scene.

This is breaking story that will be updated.