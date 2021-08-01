Shoppers taking advantage of Florida's Back to School Sales Tax Holiday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida’s back to school sales tax holiday is well underway. Many families are taking advantage of sales.

Items you can buy tax-free include:

• Purchases of clothing, footwear, and certain accessories selling for $60 or less per item,

• Purchases of certain school supplies selling for $15 or less per item, and

•The first $1,000 of the sales price of personal computers and certain computer-related accessories, when purchased for noncommercial home or personal use.

This sales tax holiday does not apply to:

• Any item of clothing selling for more than $60;

• Any school supply item selling for more than $15;

• Books that are not otherwise exempt;

• Computers and computer-related accessories purchased for commercial purposes;

• Rentals or leases of any eligible items;

• Repairs or alterations of any eligible items; or

• Sales of any eligible items in a theme park, entertainment complex, public lodging establishment, or airport.

“I’m from Illinois our tax rate is 10%. here it’s already low to begin with and then now with it free, it’s amazing,” said Sandra Gabrys.

There were many people arriving early, even before the stores opened at the Palm Beach Outlets plaza to make sure they bought what they needed before it sold out.

“I am taking advantage of sales tax free weekend because I already pay taxes every time I get paid. The government deducts that out of my check so why not take advantage of it you know when I’m basically paying my taxes already,” said Aria Miller.

“It's a good thing that we would be able to buy some stuff for kids and grandkids so that they would be able to go back to school,” said Chris Burnett.

The tax free holiday ends on Monday August 9th.