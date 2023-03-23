Watch Now
Shooting near West Palm Beach convenience store injures person

Victim sustains non-life-threatening injuries
Police in West Palm Beach are investigating a shooting at a convenience store that injured a person.
One person was injured after a shooting near a convenience store near West Palm Beach on March 23, 2023.
Posted at 6:07 PM, Mar 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-23 18:12:43-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Police in West Palm Beach said a person was injured in a Thursday afternoon shooting near a convenience store.

The shooting happened at about 4:15 p.m. at a store located at the corner of Australian Avenue and 25th Street.

Police said two cars were involved in the shooting.

After the gunfire, one vehicle went to the hospital while the other fled the scene.

The person who was shot arrived at the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the shooting stemmed from an altercation between two parties.

Investigators said they are working on several leads to try and find out who the people were that were involved.

Police said there is no threat to the community, and it was not a random shooting.

