Man with machete shot by deputies in Palm Lake Estates community

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) deputies fired at a man who allegedly charged at them with a machete.

Deputies were called out for a domestic disturbance on Tuesday evening at the Palm Lake Estates mobile home community, located on W Blue Heron Blvd and N 42nd Way.

As deputies were trying to locate the caller, victim and suspect, they say the situation quickly fell apart after deputies say a young man walked out and retrieved a “foot and a half long machete.”

“It was strategically placed in the hedges where he knew where to go retrieve it,” said Chief Deputy Robert Allen. “He immediately raised it above his head and began approaching the deputies in a fairly aggressive manner.”

WPTV

Chief Deputy Allen says deputies tried repeatedly to get the man to put it down, but they say he wouldn’t.

“[Deputies] finally had no other recourse but to stop his aggressive actions by firing on him,” said Chief Deputy Allen. “That stopped his actions.”

Investigators say the young man has been taken to a hospital to undergo surgery. They say he is listed in critical condition.

“Thank God, none of our deputies were injured,” said Chief Deputy Allen.

They say they believe only one deputy fired their service weapon, but further investigation is needed to be sure. They say the deputy or deputies found to have fired their weapons will be placed on administrative leave pending the investigation as per agency protocol.

This is a developing story, we will keep you updated as we work to learn more.